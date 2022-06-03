Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €192.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($207.53) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

DB1 opened at €155.50 ($167.20) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €163.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €154.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($182.31).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

