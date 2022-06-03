JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 195 ($2.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($11.07) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.78).

JD opened at GBX 122.10 ($1.54) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.98). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

