JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15. 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.
JD Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDVB)
