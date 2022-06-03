J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,102,633 shares.The stock last traded at $123.13 and had previously closed at $123.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,056,000. State Street Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,031,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

