ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

