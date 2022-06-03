Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stem by 2,688.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 1,029.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In other Stem news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 389,261 shares of company stock worth $3,244,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

STEM stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.