Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 826,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Square by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 397,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,140,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $8,877,467 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Square to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.70.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.