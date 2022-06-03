Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

