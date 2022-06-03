iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,904 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $34,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.99 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

