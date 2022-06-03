iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $189.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.81.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

