iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.48. 100,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,515. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $217.09 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

