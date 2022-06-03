iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

