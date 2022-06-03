iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 290.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,150. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65.

