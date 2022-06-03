iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,635 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 2.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 501,080 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

