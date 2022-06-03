iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.