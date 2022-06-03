iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $36,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 18,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,026. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

