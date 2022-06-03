iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,032. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -141.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. iRobot has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $106.64.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $17,647,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,659,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

