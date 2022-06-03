iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.36

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.36 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 186.80 ($2.36). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.30), with a volume of 46,081 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £200.06 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.57.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

