Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 154,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,184,384 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

