Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $150,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.