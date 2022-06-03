Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

