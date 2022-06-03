Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.18. 459,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,720. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $887.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,092 shares of company stock worth $4,865,806 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

