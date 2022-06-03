Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives $56.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

IPI stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.18. 459,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,720. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $887.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $1,627,791.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,092 shares of company stock worth $4,865,806 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

