Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.87 and last traded at $59.86. 6,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 980,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $272,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,468,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

