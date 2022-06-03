International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.37) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

ICAGY opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

