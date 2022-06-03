InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InterDigital by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

