InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,915.66

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,915.66 ($62.19) and traded as high as GBX 4,980 ($63.01). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,841 ($61.25), with a volume of 435,323 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($72.12) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($72.12) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($72.12) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,650 ($71.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,008.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,914.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

