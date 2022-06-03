Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $83,900.40 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $83,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,076,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,848,340.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
INTA stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
