Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $83,900.40 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $83,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,076,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,848,340.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

INTA stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intapp by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

