Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Insulet worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $213.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.57.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

