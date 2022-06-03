Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.45

Shares of Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.67 ($0.17). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 14.15 ($0.18), with a volume of 850,833 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £137.96 million and a P/E ratio of 70.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Inspired’s payout ratio is 1.20%.

Inspired Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

