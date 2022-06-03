Insider Selling: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Insider Sells $1,000,500.00 in Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $67.30 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.