Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $34,016.70 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $34,016.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Brian Richard Hole sold 82 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,116.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 515 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $18,086.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,720.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $85,666.32.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.