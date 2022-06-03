Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,893,420.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $408.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

