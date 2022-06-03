Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,893,420.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $408.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.21.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
