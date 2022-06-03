Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,630,159.99.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total value of C$1,301,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total value of C$2,036,850.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$105.75. 241,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,056. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$96.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFII. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.00.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

