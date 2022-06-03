Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Sells 145,801 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at $93,124,776.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Ix Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $1,151,457.39.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $663.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 137,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.