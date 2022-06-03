Insider Selling: Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) Director Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $15,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plantronics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00.

NYSE:POLY opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 311.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.