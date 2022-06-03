Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Sells $1,466,224.67 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

