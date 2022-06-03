Insider Selling: Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) CAO Sells $158,480.00 in Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gogo stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,853 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 24,953.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 544,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Gogo (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.