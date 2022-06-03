Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Insider Sells $3,533,737.74 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $82,839,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26,171.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,484 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

