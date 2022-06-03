Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO Sells $13,454,700.35 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CB stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.25 and its 200 day moving average is $201.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

