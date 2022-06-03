Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,860,435.25 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,416,000 after acquiring an additional 396,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

