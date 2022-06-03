Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells 6,237 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kathleen Scarlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28.

BBY opened at $81.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

