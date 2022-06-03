Insider Buying: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Acquires £19,350 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Rigg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($24,481.28).

Charlotte Rigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Charlotte Rigg bought 50,000 shares of Triad Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($69,585.02).

Shares of Triad Group stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.71) on Friday. Triad Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.28). The stock has a market cap of £22.33 million and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; and programme delivery and support services.

