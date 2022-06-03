Insider Buying: NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Buys 47,900 Shares of Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig bought 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $106,817.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Grant Verstandig bought 45,024 shares of NexImmune stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $95,000.64.

On Monday, March 28th, Grant Verstandig purchased 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $71,376.08.

On Thursday, March 24th, Grant Verstandig purchased 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $133,983.25.

NEXI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 179,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NexImmune by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NexImmune by 19,525.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

