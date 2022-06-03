Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases 10,483 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 10,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,215.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,284,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,269.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.87.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
