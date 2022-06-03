Insider Buying: Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FLNC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,581,000.
About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
