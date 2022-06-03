Insider Buying: Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,581,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.