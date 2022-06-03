Insider Buying: Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris purchased 15,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($53,517.21).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £7,025 ($8,887.90).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Daren John Morris purchased 30,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £72,900 ($92,231.78).

LON:BIG opened at GBX 268 ($3.39) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £777.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91. Big Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 188.21 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($4.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.51.

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

