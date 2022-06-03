Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Buys $50,097.50 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director Darryl Demos acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $50,097.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $50,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $35.88 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $278.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Bankwell Financial Group (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.