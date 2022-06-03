Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Acquires £497 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £497 ($628.80).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 228 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($190.38).

On Monday, March 7th, Jayne Cottam purchased 237 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($188.90).

LON AGR opened at GBX 71.25 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79.83 ($1.01).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

