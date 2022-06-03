Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.12. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,626 shares in the company, valued at $297,509.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 1,355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $4,999,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,174,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,403,458.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

